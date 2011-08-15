Bank CEO Sued By Wife, Who Says He Spent Lavishly On 3 Mistresses

John Duffy, the CEO of Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods

KBW CEO John Duffy is being sued by his wife in a salacious divorce proceeding.According to the Post:



“His wife, Kathy Duffy, 59, [charges] that her husband has been engaging in “public and notorious adulterous relationships” and has doled out costly gifts to a trio of women in the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic, a source said.”

According to Duffy, the CEO of Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods, no adultery took place. He says the homes and gifts were “investments,” according the Post reported citing an unnamed source.

But his wife Kathy believes otherwise, citing other gifts, including jewelry and sexy outfits from Victoria’s Secret totaling millions of dollars. She rejected a $20 million settlement he offered.

To help settle the dispute, the three women have received subpoenas to testify in Manhattan’s Supreme Court.

Here’s what we know about Duffy’s “investments:”

Woman No. 1: She’s apparently a tattooed, blond lead singer of a rock band. She allegedly received gifts totaling $770,000 which includes a $73,000 car and a Rolex watch, the wife claims.

Woman No. 2: She received a condo in Yonkers that’s worth about $345,000 and a Connecticut spread worth $465,000, the wife alleges.

Woman No. 3: She allegedly received a home in the Dominican Republic. Duffy also bought her furnishings, paid for her educational expenses and bought her a new car, according to his wife.

Read the full report from the New York Post here >>

