Wow: Raj Rajaratnam's Lawyer Sent The Most Atrocious Email To A WSJ Reporter

By the end of the Raj Rajaratnam insider trading trial, it was pretty clear that John Dowd no longer cared about how he was represented in the press.



He gave reporters the finger — on camera — and another reporter said Dowd had yelled at him: “I hate you. I’m not going to tell you anything.”

The man who had started the trial as a “loveable curmudgeon” had just become a curmudgeon, plain and simple, by the end of it.

And it turns out, behind the scenes, Dowd was even more hostile.

According to the New Yorker, via Dealbreaker, Dowd fired off a venomous email to Chad Bray, who was covering the trial for the Wall Street Journal. Dowd accused Bray of siding with prosecutors in his coverage of one of the cross-examinations by prosecutor Reed Brodsky.

Here’s what Dowd wrote to Bray, from the New Yorker:

This is the worst piece of whoring journalism I have read in a long time. How long are you going to suck Preet’s teat? All to hurt a decent, honest witness, Brodsky could not lay a glove on.

It did not work. The jury was not impressed by the worst cross examination ever delivered.

So in the style of Preet, try to smear him by working the sycophants in the back of the Courtroom. He learned from Schumer in the Senate. . . .

Preet is scared shitless he is going to lose this case so he feeds his whores at the WSJ.

What a disgrace for an otherwise great paper.

Dowd, better than anyone, should know why leaving a paper trail can be a huge liability further down the road.

