John Doerr: "iPhone Bigger Opportunity Than the PC"

The most famous venture capitalist in the world–the man who declared in the late 1990s that the Internet was underhyped (which it was)–put his stamp of approval on the iPhone today (AAPL). Yes, in part by creating a $100 million Kleiner Perkins iPhone “iFund” to invest in iPhone applications. But mostly by declaring that the iPhone represented a bigger opportunity than the PC.



John Doerr’s logic?

You carry it around with you 24/7.

God has spoken. He likes the iPhone.

