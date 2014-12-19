Venture Capital Legend John Doerr Tells Us How To Spot The Next Tech Superstar

Venture capitalist John Doerr is best known for backing some of tech’s most successful entrepreneurs. As a partner at
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers he provided funding for Google, Amazon and Zynga. He talks about what these entrepreneurs have in common and how to spot the next superstar.
