Venture Capital Legend John Doerr Tells Us How To Spot The Next Tech Superstar

Venture capitalist John Doerr is best known for backing some of tech’s most successful entrepreneurs. As a partner at

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers he provided funding for Google, Amazon and Zynga. He talks about what these entrepreneurs have in common and how to spot the next superstar.

Produced by Sara Silverstein

