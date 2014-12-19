US

Venture Capital Legend John Doerr Tells Us How To Spot The Next Tech Superstar

Sara Silverstein

Venture capitalist John Doerr is best known for backing some of tech’s most successful entrepreneurs. As a partner at 
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers he provided funding for Google, Amazon and Zynga. He talks about what these entrepreneurs have in common and how to spot the next superstar.

Produced by Sara Silverstein

