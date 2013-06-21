Our Longest-Serving Member Of Congress Is Mesmerized By Google Glass

Brett LoGiurato

Rep. John Dingell (R-Mich.), who recently became the longest-serving congressman in history, came face to face Google Glass on Thursday. 

Google reps visited the office of the 86-year-old Dingell and taught him how to use Google Glass to find directions to a Chinese restaurant called Young Chow in Washington, D.C.

Dingell was impressed when it worked.

“Oh, this is quite a machine!” he said.

Watch the video below:

