John Deere Says Agriculture Outlook Is Getting Brighter

It looks like things are going to slow down for American farmers after months of crazy receipts, according to John Deere’s latest slides on the state of the farm world.After a year of record profits, income is expected to flatline heading into the next planting year as weather moderates.

But outside of North America — and Europe, of course — the rest of the world looks pretty good, and Deere is actually revising its global growth outlook upward.

We pulled eight key slides from Deere’s 38-slide presentation that explain what’s going on.

Crop prices will come down starting next planting season.

That's in part because crop yields will go up as weather becomes more favourable.

As a result, revenues will also be down slightly.

Though revenues will still be at record levels.

Most of Europe's problems are already well known.

Things are generally positive in developing markets, though less so in India.

Brazil, however, should see production continue to soar.

Overall, Deere is increasingly optimistic about the industry. It increased its full-year sales forecast to +6% from +4%.

