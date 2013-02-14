John Deere Says Agriculture Outlook Is Getting Brighter

Photo: Ret Fetz/Flickr

It looks like things are going to slow down for American farmers after months of crazy receipts, according to John Deere’s latest slides on the state of the farm world.After a year of record profits, income is expected to flatline heading into the next planting year as weather moderates.



But outside of North America — and Europe, of course — the rest of the world looks pretty good, and Deere is actually revising its global growth outlook upward.

We pulled eight key slides from Deere’s 38-slide presentation that explain what’s going on.

