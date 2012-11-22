John Deere Explains What's Happening To The Global Agriculture Market

Photo: Ret Fetz/Flickr

South America will solidify itself as the world’s global farming powerhouse in 2013, according to John Deere’s latest presentation on global agriculture.The company forecasts a jump in agriculture sales for the continent of up to 10 per cent, thanks to favourable weather and strong prices.



The picture for rest of the world remains fairly muddled.

