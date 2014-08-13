JOHN DEERE: Here's Our Outlook For Global Agriculture In 7 Slides

Agricultural giant Deere & Co. just announced third quarter earnings, reporting earnings and revenue that topped expectations. For its fiscal-year 2014, Deere expects revenue to fall 6% over the prior year, a steeper decline than the 4% that Wall Street had been expecting.

Along with its earnings report, Deere also released a 42-slide presentation giving an update on the state of global agriculture. As a major global supplier of tractors and other ag equipment, Deere keeps close tabs on the state of the commodity market.

Over the last few months, corn, wheat, and a number of other commodities have seen prices decline sharply. We’ve pulled seven slides from Deere’s presentation to provide some colour on the current state of agriculture and the broader global economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.