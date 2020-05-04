American golfer John Daly walked back his suggestion that a bottle of vodka a day can cure coronavirus

John Daly filmed a video for the Trump Organisation in which he said a bottle of vodka a day can cure the coronavirus.

John Daly now says he was joking.

“[It’s a] shame we can’t have any humour in this country or this world anymore, you know, without somebody busting your you-know-what,” he told Golf.com.

Vodka cannot cure the coronavirus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The American golfer John Daly has walked back his suggestion that a bottle of vodka a day can keep the coronavirus at bay, telling Golf.com it’s a “shame we can’t have any humour anymore.”

In a YouTube video shared last week by the Trump Organisation, titled “A Message From John Daly | Trump Golf,” the 54-year-old offered his method for curing COVID-19 – Belvedere vodka and a McDonald’s diet coke.

“Hopefully we’ll get over this thing pretty soon and we’ll get out there and play a lot more golf,” Daly said in the Trump video. “Everybody [can] go back to work.

“But I kind of got a cure for this, ya know. I only drink one drink a day … it just happens to be a bottle of the good ol’ Belvedere and you just drink one of these a day, you know … sippy sippy on McDonald’s Diet Coke, wash it down pretty good and never have a hangover.

“And that’s the way you kill this coronavirus, I believe,” Daly said.

Daly’s suggestion goes against advice from the World Health Organisation, which said in a statement that alcohol is harmful to health in general.

It added that in times of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, consumption “can exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviours, mental health issues, and violence.

“Alcohol does not protect [people] from COVID-19.”

Daly recently clarified that he was only joking

Speaking to Golf.com, Daly said he filmed the video “for fun.”

The two-time former major winner said: “[It’s a] shame we can’t have any humour in this country or this world anymore, you know, without somebody busting your you-know-what.

“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. Hell, I was just doing it for fun, just try to get some laughs in the tough times we’re going through.

“We all need some [fun] right now, we all need a sense of humour right now. We pray for the people who have fallen and pray for this virus to get over. I didn’t mean any harm by it.”

There has been 1,158,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US as of Monday morning, with 67,682 deaths linked to the virus.

Read more:

A former UFC champion said he front-kicked a ‘sketchy’ woman in LA because she tried to spit on him after running ‘like a zombie’

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has created an unprecedented $US10 billion logistical nightmare for advertisers, TV networks, and the Japanese economy

Mike Tyson said he once knocked out a garbage man for throwing away one of his pet pigeons that had died

A 300-pound internet star took part in a ‘prison block’ slapping match against a 6-foot-7 cage-fighter

A top motorsport exec says the world’s best race car drivers have one skill that sets them apart, and it’s identifiable from a young age

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.