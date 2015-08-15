John Daly threw his club into Lake Michigan after hitting 3 shots into the water at the PGA Championship

Cork Gaines
John DalyTNT

John Daly was playing well at the PGA Championship and then everything went haywire.

After six holes in the second round, Daly was at 1-over and in good position to make the cut. Then the par-3 seventh hole happened.

Daly hit three straight tee shots into the water. Then, after finally leaving a ball in play, he chucked his club into Lake Michigan.

He went on to score a 10 on the hole, dropping him to 8-over for the tournament.

All was not a complete loss though. A boy on a boat quickly retrieved the club and surprisingly had a nice souvenir.

PGA ChampionshipTNT

