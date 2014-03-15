John Daly Starts A Bunch Of Twitter Fights After Shooting A 90

John Daly shot a 90 at the Valspar Championship today, including an 8-over 12 on the 16th hole.

After his round, he went on Twitter and yelled at a trio of golf writers (Robert Thompson, and Golf Digest’s Sam Weinman and Luke Kerr-Dineen) who were talking about his ridiculously high score.

He went with one insult across the board: jerk.

Earlier in the day Thompson tweeted, “People seem surprised @PGA_JohnDaly shot 90 today. Have they not been paying attention to the last decade? #withdrawals #DQs #walkoffs“

Kerr-Dineen’s main offence seems to be an article he wrote about Daly’s round, which Weinman tweeted it out.

JERKS.

They didn’t take it to heart:

@PGA_JohnDaly I guess that would be like me asking you to a writing contest? — Robert Thompson (@Going4theGreen) March 14, 2014

John Daly just called me a jerk. I take that as a positive. — Robert Thompson (@Going4theGreen) March 14, 2014

