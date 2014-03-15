John Daly Starts A Bunch Of Twitter Fights After Shooting A 90

Tony Manfred
John daly golfingAndy Lyons/Getty Images

John Daly shot a 90 at the Valspar Championship today, including an 8-over 12 on the 16th hole.

After his round, he went on Twitter and yelled at a trio of golf writers (Robert Thompson, and Golf Digest’s Sam Weinman and Luke Kerr-Dineen) who were talking about his ridiculously high score.

He went with one insult across the board: jerk.

John daly twitter@PGA_JohnDaly

Earlier in the day Thompson tweeted, “People seem surprised @PGA_JohnDaly shot 90 today. Have they not been paying attention to the last decade? #withdrawals #DQs #walkoffs

Kerr-Dineen’s main offence seems to be an article he wrote about Daly’s round, which Weinman tweeted it out.

JERKS.

They didn’t take it to heart:

