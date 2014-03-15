John Daly Hits It In The Water Three Times In A Row, Finishes 8-Over Par On A Single Hole

John Daly shot a 90 in the second round of the Valspar Championship — a 19-over par round that included five bogeys, three double bogeys, and one “other.”

The “other” came when Daly shot a 12 on the 16th hole. His first three shots on the hole all went into the water. He also needed two chips to get onto the green from the right rough, and finished the hole by three-putting.

He ended up hole 8-over on the hole.

His adventure:

He kept a good attitude, though.

Daly: “It was a good 12. I got up-and-down for 12.”

— Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) March 14, 2014

A “12” looks wild on a scoreboard:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.