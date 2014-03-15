John Daly Hits It In The Water Three Times In A Row, Finishes 8-Over Par On A Single Hole

Tony Manfred
John dalySam Greenwood/Getty Images

John Daly shot a 90 in the second round of the Valspar Championship — a 19-over par round that included five bogeys, three double bogeys, and one “other.”

The “other” came when Daly shot a 12 on the 16th hole. His first three shots on the hole all went into the water. He also needed two chips to get onto the green from the right rough, and finished the hole by three-putting.

He ended up hole 8-over on the hole.

His adventure:

John daly disaster holePGATour.com

He kept a good attitude, though.

A “12” looks wild on a scoreboard:

John daly 12PGA Tour

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.