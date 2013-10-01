John Daly Hit A Tee Shot Out Of A Guy's Mouth In The Middle Of A Parking Lot

John Daly was in Nashville this weekend to

conduct some businessrelated to his John Daly brand of alcoholic beverages.

While he was in town, he entertained some fans in the parking lot of a pizza joint by hitting a tee shot out of a guy’s mouth.

Here’s the video from the Big Lead:

The Instagram video caption says it took place outside Soulshine Pizza. This is actually a pretty densely populated area, so the ball could have done some damage. Here it is on Google Maps:

He tweeted this on the night of the tee shot:

Southern Boy Llivin the Dream! It’s more than luvn sweet tea, football & acoustic guitars. U don’t become Southern ur born that way! #proud

— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) September 30, 2013

Daly confirmed that it was him via Twitter:

Outing 2day @warriorgolf in Nth Carolina..not teein’ it out of player’s mouths 2day but did hit tee shots for every1 & took pics! Great Day!

— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) September 30, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.