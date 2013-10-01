John Daly Hit A Tee Shot Out Of A Guy's Mouth In The Middle Of A Parking Lot

Tony Manfred
John daly tee up guys mouthInstagram

John Daly was in Nashville this weekend to
conduct some businessrelated to his John Daly brand of alcoholic beverages.

While he was in town, he entertained some fans in the parking lot of a pizza joint by hitting a tee shot out of a guy’s mouth.

Here’s the video from the Big Lead:

The Instagram video caption says it took place outside Soulshine Pizza. This is actually a pretty densely populated area, so the ball could have done some damage. Here it is on Google Maps:

John daly parking lotGoogle Maps

He tweeted this on the night of the tee shot:

Daly confirmed that it was him via Twitter:

