John Cusack says Chicago police attacked his bike with batons while he was filming a burning car amid the city's riots

John Cusack was born in the suburb of Evanston, Illinois, and primarily lives in Chicago.

John Cusack documented riots that erupted in downtown Chicago on Saturday night as people looted stores and protested over the death of George Floyd.

The actor wrote that police officers in Chicago targeted him with batons as he was filming a burning car.

“Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike,” Cusack wrote.

Cusack also said on Saturday evening that he was hit with pepper spray at one point but had yet to encounter tear gas being used against protesters.

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

In the video, a police officer can be heard yelling repeatedly at Cusack to move out of the area.

Cusack then shared another clip, saying that the police officers “gently tuned up” his bike with batons.

These were some of the peace officers – who gently tuned up my bike with their batons- pic.twitter.com/atMf8VaV6l — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Throughout Saturday evening, Cusack shared a series of photos showing looted and damaged storefronts on and around Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

Michigan state blocked off mutiple store fronts smashed an looted pic.twitter.com/8mDMj0iHKt — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

The actor also wrote in a tweet on Saturday night that he was hit with pepper spray at one point but hadn’t witnessed tear gas being used in the city.

I haven’t seen tear gas – but was hit by pepper spray – don’t know how a curfew can be started at nine with bridges blocked CTA not running –

Be back out tonight a to see what I can — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Cusack offered a disclaimer to his followers, saying he was reporting on what he had personally witnessed in the downtown Chicago area.

“I obviously don’t have a full picture,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added: “I hope people try to stay safe – it’s truly terrible out there – but that’s what I saw today.”

packing it in – I hope people try to stay safe – it’s truly terrible out there – but that’s what I saw today -” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

On Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented a curfew for the city from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice. At the time of writing, at least 26 cities across 16 states have announced curfews in response to unrest caused by continuous protesting.

Representatives for the Chicago Police Department and John Cusack did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

