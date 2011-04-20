John Costello: Behind-The-Scenes At Dunkin' doughnuts

John Costello gives a behind-the-scenes look at Dunkin’ doughnuts in today’s podcast interview.



In his post as Chief Global Customer and Marketing Officer for Dunkin’ Brands, the parent company to Dunkin doughnuts and Baskin Robbins, John oversees strategic worldwide marketing efforts and brand identity for the company which posted some excellent 2010 results last month.

An industry veteran, John previously served as the Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at The Home Depot, Senior Executive Vice President of Sears, and Chief Global Marketing Officer of Yahoo.

Today he takes us through the thinking behind some of Dunkin’s initiatives including:

DDSMART menu which features better-for-you products

DDPERKS, Dunkin’s loyalty program

franchisee engagement

Take a listen!

other interviews:

dick lynch on the turnaround at popeye’s

mike kelly on what’s cooking in restaurants

sheryl adkins green on global brand building at mary kay

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.