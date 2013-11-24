Top GOP Senator Calls Breakthrough Deal With Iran 'Distraction' From Obamacare

Soon after word came of a breakthrough deal over Iran’s nuclear program, a top Republican senator referred to the diplomatic agreement between Iran and six countries as a White House “distraction” from the problems of Obamacare.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the Senate Minority Whip, tweeted, “Amazing what WH will do to distract attention from O-care.”

A look at the replies coming from the Twittersphere was largely negative.

President Obama later unveiled details of the agreement, saying, “simply put, they cut off Iran’s most likely paths to a bomb.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also weighed in on the agreement, tweeting, “Unless the agreement requires dismantling of the Iranian centrifuges, we really haven’t gained anything.”

As part of the deal, the U.S. would provide $US6 to $US7 billion in sanctions relief and in exchange, Iran would agree to stop enriching uranium beyond a 5% level — meaning they would have to dismantle the links between networks of centrifuges, according to The New York Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.