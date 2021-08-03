John Corbett reveals he married longtime girlfriend Bo Derek last year in a secret ceremony

John Corbett and Bo Derek attend Celebrity Fight Night at Arena di Verona on September 8, 2018 in Verona, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Actors John Corbett and Bo Derek got married after 20 years of dating.

“We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated,” Corbett told CBS.

So they decided to have “one nice thing” last year, and tied the knot.

Actors John Corbett (“Sex and the City,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and Bo Derek (“Tommy Boy”) got married last year in a private ceremony. Corbett broke the happy news during an interview on “The Talk.”

“After 20 years we decided to get married,” he said. “We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, ‘Well, let’s get one nice thing out of it.'”

During the video interview, Corbett flashed his wedding band to the camera. He said that he and his now-wife are “pretty private people,” so they hadn’t told anyone except friends and family.

Corbett, who is now 60 years old, and Derek, 64, first began dating in 2002. They had been open in the past about deciding not to marry.

“We talk about [marriage] sometimes, but we don’t have children and we’re not young, so there isn’t that pressure or need to get married,” Derek told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.

They aren’t the only Hollywood couple who decided to get married over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, “Claws” star Niecy Nash surprised fans when she revealed she had married Jessica Betts. “Stranger Things” star David Harbour and singer Lily Allen also tied the knot, revealing on Instagram that they’d done a surprise Las Vegas wedding.