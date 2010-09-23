Star Reporter Quits Yahoo Because They Wouldn't Let Him Write About Big White House Salaries

Yahoo News editor Andrew Golis says star reporter John Cook is quitting to re-join Gawker because “he prefers the licence Gawker gave him to add his opinions into his reporting to the scale and credibility Yahoo! News could offer.”



John tells AOL’s Jeff Bercovici that’s hogwash.

He says he quit Yahoo because they censored him like crazy.

Bercovici reports:

In one instance, Cook was forced to bowdlerize a quotation from New York Times reporter James Risen; he was told that referring to masturbation, even euphemistically, was unacceptable. On similar grounds, he was prohibited from writing about the conservative website Free Republic hosting child pornography. Most glaringly, he was told that a proposed story on the Obama Administration raising the salary of White House staffers by 9% lacked the necessary balance; it was killed.

