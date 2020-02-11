Actor John Cho said he kept getting mistakingly congratulated at the Oscars while standing with the 'Parasite' cast

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Actor John Cho walks the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars.

Actor John Cho said a lot of people congratulated him while standing with the “Parasite” cast and crew for its historic wins at the 2020 Oscars.

The movie became the first to win best picture and best international movie in the same year.

Cho wasn’t in “Parasite.”

Some called out the racial implications of the mistake and pointed out the Academy even misidentified one of the speakers accepting the best picture award for “Parasite” in its official transcription.

John Cho received a lot of congratulations for “Parasite’s” multiple wins at the 2020 OscarsSunday night.

There’s just one problem. The Korean-American actor wasn’t in “Parasite.”

Standing with Parasite crew, I got congratulated A LOT. Lol. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) February 10, 2020

Cho, known for his roles in “Harold and Kumar” and “Star Trek,” said he kept getting congratulated for the movie’s four Oscar wins Sunday night while hanging out with the “Parasite” cast and crew.

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images Boon Jong Ho and the cast and producers of ‘Parasite’ accept the award for best picture.

The film became the first in history to win both best picture and best international film in one night. Only five other films have been nominated in both categories in the same year during the Academy’s 92-year history.

“Parasite” was also the 12th film to earn best picture despite zero cast nominations. Director Bong Joon Ho won four Oscars Sunday night, tying Walt Disney’s record for the most Oscars won in one night.

Fans found the moment with Cho to be funny and suggested he take advantage of it.

JUST PRETEND YOU WERE IN THE BIRTHDAY PARTY SCENE — 箕島 綺譚⚡????????????ℍ???????????? ????????????????ℕ (@MishimaKitan) February 10, 2020

we can pretend its for the oscar you deserved for Searching — molly (@heymolly) February 10, 2020

Congratulations for being congratulated ???? — LeanLin.K???? (@lindreamer) February 10, 2020

You literally could say you won and most Hollywood would not know the difference ???? ???????????? Use it against them. They’ll never be the wiser. ???? — .01% LO ⁷ (@BTSheartfingers) February 10, 2020

Others were embarrassed for the people who mistook him for an actor in the film.

Still others called out the racial implications of the mistake and pointed out the Academy even misidentified one of the speakers accepting the best picture award for “Parasite” in its official transcription.

I can imagine several hundred people on Social Media, claiming the film’s win shows the Chinese have bought out the Oscars…and never realize that Parasite is a South Korea production. — Michael Howe (@mhowe1980) February 10, 2020

Even the Academy got embarrassingly confused. They assumes it was actress Lee Jung-eun who spoke on stage when #Parasite won Best Picture, when it was really producer Miky Lee. https://t.co/t96TeZcJwM — Patrick Heidmann (@patrickheidmann) February 10, 2020

Congrats on being Asian. It’s as if you’ve done this your whole life. — Keane Li (@keaneli) February 10, 2020

Mom….the Americans are doing it again ????

Wonder how many times you had to say- we don't all look alike. — Jackie O'Black (@jobrl) February 10, 2020

In a press release sent to Insider after the Oscars, “Parasite” producer Miky Lee, who spoke on stage, was identified as one of the stars in the movie, Lee Jung Eun. It still has not been fixed on the official Oscars site.

The 2020 Oscar nominations were predominately white across the board, something Janelle Monáe called attention to in the show’s opening performance. Cynthia Erivo was the only person of colour nominated in any acting category.

