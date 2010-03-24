John Chapple Is Stepping Down From Yahoo's Board

Yahoo is losing another board member, the company announced today. Director John Chapple will not stand for re-election.



He was with Yahoo since August 2008 when Carl Icahn got him on the board during the Microsoft saga.

There’s no reason given for why he’s leaving, but obviously he’s not needed anymore. Icahn has given up on selling Yahoo to Microsoft.

John was formerly the CEO of Nextel, and now runs his own PE shop Hawkeye Investments.

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz now has a chance to really pack the board with people she likes working with.

Carl Icahn stepped down from the board recently, as did Ron Burkle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.