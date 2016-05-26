Cisco's chairman, a long time Republican, thinks Trump will win the election but isn't happy about it

Bloomberg video Cisco executive chairman John Chambers

Cisco’s John Chambers, a long-time Republican, is starting to believe that Donald Trump will become the next US president. But he doesn’t sound happy about it.

Chambers had been backing Ohio Gov. John Kasich, but Kasich pulled out of the race in early May after failing to win any state but his own.

Chambers has always been an outspoken Republican, but he’s feeling less and less aligned with his GOP. A few months ago, he joked “I’m a moderate Republican — an endangered species.”

On Wednesday, at Bloomberg’s Breakaway Summit conference in New York, he was asked to make a prediction about the presidential race. Chambers said:

“I wanted it to be Kasich. If you have to bet on momentum right now, candidly, it’s going to be Trump. And it speaks to both parties not wanting the establishment to lead. And that might not be the best answer for America.”

That wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement for Trump, or a vow to vote for him. It sounded more like resignation.

Chambers then tried to frame it all as a lesson in leadership about how to be rise to the occasion when the going gets tough.



