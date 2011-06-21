John Cena Vs. CM Punk Headlines WWE Money in the Bank

The WWE will headline the 2011 Money in the Bank pay per view with one of its most intriguing storylines of the year. CM Punk will challenge John Cena for the WWE championship a few hours before his WWE contract expires.



This now ends all speculation and confirms all of the stories reported a few weeks back about Punk leaving the WWE. It also supports several stories reported John Cena wanted to do some kind of angle with Punk like he did with Chris Jericho before he left in 2005.

It would appear that this been the plan since last week and Punk’s random win over Cena on WWE All Star Night RAW wasn’t so random after all. Punk claimed he would reveal the “truth” after beating Rey Mysterio at Capitol Punishment 2011. Punk opened up RAW this week with a sit-in (I remember Chief Jay Strongbow do that as a kid) and said he wouldn’t leave until he got a title shot. Instead of a shot, he was awarded a #1 contender’s match with Alberto Del Rio and Rey Mysterio. Punk won, earning the title shot at Money in the Bank.

