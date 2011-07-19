John Cena is Money in the Bank!

John Cena can’t wrestle.



John Cena uses the same 4 moves.

John Cena is only cheered because little kids buy his t-shirts and spinner belts.

John Cena is so corny on the mic!

They’re things that any John Cena haters have said at one point or another. I’ve probably said all of them hundreds and hundreds of times over the years. My dislike for John Cena often overshadowed my love for wrestling. I found him to be so awfully cartoonish on the microphone, terrible in the ring with a limited move set, and pushed down our throats to the point that he simply wasn’t believable.

