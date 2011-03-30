John Cena Gives The Rock An Attitude Adjustment (Video)

The Rock and John Cena finally went nose to nose on RAW and it was the Great One who ended up looking at the lights. An intense RAW segment ended with John Cena laying out The Rock with an Attitude Adjustment. The shocking ending opens up even more possibilities for WrestleMania 27 and beyond.



The Rock made only his second live WWE television appearance tonight on RAW. The Rock returned to a thunderous ovation from the Chicago faithful. The Rock cut yet another great promo about John Cena and mocked Cena for his colours, his music, and his fans. John Cena had enough and confronted The Rock in the ring. The thunderous cheers that met The Rock were traded in to an orchestra and boos along with the usual “Cena sucks!”

Cena answered The Rock’s promo with one of the most bizarre rebuttals I have ever heard on a dueling wrestling promo. Cena did his best to turn the crowd back on his side by cutting a promo putting over The Rock. Cena explained that only wanted The Rock back in the WWE and put over the return of the People’s Champ.

