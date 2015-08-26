John Cena gives Jon Stewart an 'attitude adjustment' on WWE Monday Night RAW

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn was in shock Sunday night when former “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart came into the ring during the bout at WWE SummerSlam between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and United States Champion John Cena and hit Cena with a folding chair, leading to Rollins winning the match and both titles.

Stewart, who was the host of SummerSlam, returned to the squared circle on Monday Night RAW the following night to explain himself.

“Apparently I upset some people,” Stewart said to the crowd. Going on to say, “But to those individuals last night who had to comfort their children, children who wanted to know who the little old mean man was and why he would do that I will tell you why.”

Stewart said that he wasn’t helping Seth Rollins win the match but that he couldn’t let John Cena tie wresting hall of famer Ric Flair’s record of being 16-time World Champion.

If Cena won the match against Rollins at SummerSlam he would have reached that mark.

“Because in my mind the champ is Flair,” said Stewart. “Not on my watch. Wasn’t going to happen.”

Following that statement Flair’s trademark “Whooo” chant burst through the speakers and the legendary wrestler came to the ring to the enjoyment of Stewart. The comic was so excited he did a little of Flair’s patented strut.

But when Flair got to the mic, though he was appreciative of Stewart’s actions, he let the comic know that he was rooting for Cena.

“Sooner or later the record will be broken, and I would prefer it would be by someone that I respect,” Flair told Stewart.

Then Cena entered the ring and gave Stewart a tongue-lashing.

Stewart apologised to Cena for his actions and tried to convince Cena that it was an “opportunity” now to win back the belt.

“This is your moment,” Stewart told Cena.

Cena countered by say, “I understand that, so I know you’re going to understand this because right now I’m just going to do what I got to do.”

He then grabbed Stewart and put him across his shoulders and slammed him to the canvas. Known to WWE fans as Cena’s “Attitude Adjustment” move.

