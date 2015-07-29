John Cena gruesomely broke his nose during 'Monday Night Raw' but that didn't stop him

During Monday’s match between John Cena and Seth Rollins on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” Cena suffered a broken nose following a knee to the face by Rollins.

The United States Champion and star of “Trainwreck” was down but not out as he continued to wrestle after the injury and ended up defeating Rollins to defend the title.

WWE tweeted this look at the impact of knee to face.

Here’s how Cena looked during the match:

John Cena’s nose is proof that pro wrestling is no joke #sportsrants #RAW pic.twitter.com/uHYD9MkfAX

— Anthony DiMoro (@AnthonyDiMoro) July 28, 2015

WWE.com confirmed the broken nose last night:

“As you can see on television tonight, John suffered from a nasal fraction,” confirmed WWE physician Dr. Steve Daquino. “He’s got quite a bit of displacement, so we sent him over to the local emergency room so he can be evaluated by the ears, nose and throat doctor who’s on call tonight and see what can be done to properly repair it.”

BI’s attempts to reach Cena’s reps for an update on his condition were not successful. We will update this story accordingly.

Watch the match here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.