John Cena gruesomely broke his nose during 'Monday Night Raw' but that didn't stop him

Jason Guerrasio
Cena WrestlemaniaPlay GIFWWE

During Monday’s match between John Cena and Seth Rollins on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” Cena suffered a broken nose following a knee to the face by Rollins.

Cena broken nosePlay GIFYouTube/WWE/

The United States Champion and star of “Trainwreck” was down but not out as he continued to wrestle after the injury and ended up defeating Rollins to defend the title.

WWE tweeted this look at the impact of knee to face.

Here’s how Cena looked during the match:

WWE.com confirmed the broken nose last night:

“As you can see on television tonight, John suffered from a nasal fraction,” confirmed WWE physician Dr. Steve Daquino. “He’s got quite a bit of displacement, so we sent him over to the local emergency room so he can be evaluated by the ears, nose and throat doctor who’s on call tonight and see what can be done to properly repair it.”

BI’s attempts to reach Cena’s reps for an update on his condition were not successful. We will update this story accordingly.

Watch the match here:

 

