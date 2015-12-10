John Cena opens up about his 'stupid' bodybuilding past on Jimmy Fallon

To promote his role in the new Tina Fey/Amy Poehler comedy “Sisters,” WWE 15-time champion John Cena went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night, which Cena pointed out is his first appearance on the show since Fallon took over.

Always game to have some fun on the late-night circuit, Cena seemed totally game to talk about his time as a bodybuilder when he was in his 20s.

“I started weight training at 12… finally got the confidence to start going to a gym and then they kind of conned me into becoming a competitive bodybuilder,” Cena said.

But then Fallon went and brought out a photo of Cena posing during a competition.

Here’s a closer look…

Yes, that’s Cena on the left. He was 21 at the time. “I made this stupid decision that I wanted to go up on stage and oil myself up with a bunch of other guys,” he said. “But I’m over it because now I go on stage with a bunch of other dudes and oil myself up…”

Here’s a better shot of Cena in his bodybuilding days that Uproxx tracked down.

John Cena should have kept on competing pic.twitter.com/awZlf92Xb0

— Bodybuilder Probs (@JackedProbz) June 30, 2013

This is a reminder take it easy on the holiday-party finger food.

Watch the full clip below:

