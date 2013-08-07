The Supermarket Tycoon Who's Running For NYC Mayor Tells Us What He Really Thinks Of His Opponents

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire behind the Gristedes grocery chain, is in the heat of the race to secure the Republican nomination for the mayor of New York.

Catsimatidis is currently second, behind John Lhota, in the polls for the Republican primary race.

In between filming his latest campaign ad and meeting with employees of his billion dollar grocery business, Red Apple Group, he sat down with Business Insider to give us his take on the other candidates.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis Additional Camera by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.