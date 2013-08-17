Supermarket Tycoon John Catsimaditis: Don't Be Afraid To Exceed Your Mentors

|This is part of the “Moving Forward” series offering advice to small business owners on technology, mentorship, productivity, and growth. “Moving Forward” is sponsored by Ink from Chase®. More posts in the series »
John Catsimatidis built a $US3 billion empire by taking opportunities in the grocery store industry and diversifying his business into real estate, oil and even transportation.
The Gristede’s owner and New York mayoral hopeful shares in the clip below some of the best advice he got throughout his career, and how he managed to exceed his mentors.
Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis Additional Camera by Daniel Goodman
