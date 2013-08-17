Supermarket Tycoon John Catsimaditis: Don't Be Afraid To Exceed Your Mentors

John Catsimatidis built a $US3 billion empire by taking opportunities in the grocery store industry and diversifying his business into real estate, oil and even transportation.

The Gristede’s owner and New York mayoral hopeful shares in the clip below some of the best advice he got throughout his career, and how he managed to exceed his mentors.

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis Additional Camera by Daniel Goodman

