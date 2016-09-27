John Carpenter slams Rob Zombie's 'Halloween' remake

It turns out John Carpenter wasn’t a big fan of the “Halloween” remake Rob Zombie did, either.

The 2007 remake only took in $80 million worldwide at the box office (strangely, he was able to do a sequel in 2009, and that only made $39.4 million worldwide). And now a video of Carpenter — the legendary director of the original “Halloween” as well as “Escape from New York” and “They Live” — bashing Zombie has surfaced.

“He lied about me,” the 68-year-old told a group of students at the New York Film Academy when asked what he thought of Zombie’s film. “[Zombie] said [in an interview] I was very cold to him when he told me he was going to make it. Nothing could be further from the truth. I said, ‘Make it your own movie, man. This is yours now. Don’t worry about me.’ I was incredibly supportive. Why that piece of s–t lied, I don’t know.”

But Carpenter admits, even putting his thoughts about Zombie aside, he still didn’t like the movie.

“I thought he took away the mystique of the story by explaining too much about [Michael Myers],” said Carpenter. “I don’t care about that. He’s supposed to be a force of nature, he’s supposed to be almost supernatural, and he was too big, it wasn’t normal.”

Carpenter is looking to bring Myers and the “Halloween” franchise back to prominence as he’s executive producer on a new sequel that’s being produced by Blumhouse Productions, which is responsible for the “Paranormal Activity” and “Insidious” franchises.

Here’s video of Carpenter’s remarks about Zombie (they start around the 17 minute mark):

