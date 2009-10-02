What Do You Think Ken Lewis Looked Like With A Beard?

Ken Lewis returned from his summer vacation in the mountains with a full beard, according to the Wall Street Journal. No one at Bank of America had ever seen him with a beard before. In retrospect people are saying this was a sign that something was up.



Frustratingly, we can’t find any pictures of bearded Ken. Fortunately, Tracy Alloway at FT Alphaville has somewhat eased the pain by providing this illustration.

