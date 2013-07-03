John Carney Went On An Epic Twitter Rant About Why You Shouldn't Move To Jersey City

Earlier today, we published a list of reasons people who move to New York City to work should give Jersey City a shot.



While the response was overwhelmingly positive from people on the west side of the Hudson, those paying to live on the East side took issue with the positive evaluation of a non-New York city.

John Carney, who runs NetNet at CNBC, was chief in taking issue with our assessment of any positive points for Jersey CIty. He went on an epic rant which raised a number of compelling arguments.

See for yourself.

I think I’ll take out all 31 reasons as I read through them. Sorry @WaltHickey but you need to be stopped before you poison anymore minds. — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#1. If you want to live around people disgusted with New York, why move here at all. http://t.co/0j28OlGJIZ — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#2. That is an awfully ugly building. You’re seriously using it to promote Jersey City? http://t.co/9HzheqsHYZ — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#3. The Path train during morning commutes is unbearable. http://t.co/KB1TB3touo — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

I have to admit, I don’t understand reason #4 at all. http://t.co/aGmX6njGDp — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#5 Buses! Awesome. Who doesn’t want more busses in their life? Oh, wait. Everyone. http://t.co/uLS2D38vFh — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#6. Yah. Yah. We got ferries in Brooklyn too, sea farer boy. http://t.co/efQ9nknbLE — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

You can get from “from Bayonne in the south through Jersey City Downtown to Hoboken in a flash?” Because everyone’s been dying to do that? — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#8 Your cheaper cabs won’t help you save money when you are cabbing it back from NYC. http://t.co/5UWtHQi4wy — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#9 Brooklyn also offers views of NYC. — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#10. Stop staring at us, loser. We know we look cool to you. But avert your gawking eyes and close your mouth. http://t.co/Fmy0NpMo5a — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#11. Every single one of the folks in those office towers wish they worked in Manhattan. http://t.co/DYCjDsIkeN — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#12. This wouldn’t be creepy to walk past in the middle of the night. Not. At. All. http://t.co/loNsh8jsxR — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#13.Your historic building is an abandoned movie theatre. Which may also be an abandoned church. Sensing a theme? http://t.co/tsEAdRnRZm — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#14. This is a joke right? http://t.co/8dW1FdyyxY — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#15. OK, OK. That is cool. To watch on television. Not really a reason to live there. http://t.co/HmHZALtbuY — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#16 Move to Jersey City. They have flags! http://t.co/mcXO69kFEs — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

Anthony Wiener isn’t going to be our next mayor. Get over it. http://t.co/dqdwbwkBkX — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

Bragging about your “Special Improvement Districts” is pretty special, I guess. http://t.co/4gtpazKpG1 — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

“16. There’s a ton of great bars and restaurants too.” Heh. That’s cute of you to think so. http://t.co/Rz9182XAK7 (Covers 16-22) — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

22. You don’t get to brag about your crappy food trucks by calling them “normal.” http://t.co/OAmByokySZ — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

23. I’m glad they let you guys have music every now and then. http://t.co/HSJKMKiwGd — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

# 23 Churches hold festivals? If only we had thought of that in NYC. http://t.co/qNxN9ktuXA — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

24. I won’t make fun of this b/c I think someone hacked the site and put up a pic of a really ugly street. http://t.co/MCUjktdvSf — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

26. OK. I’ll give you this one. http://t.co/0PVSfWkbyc — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

27. Less crime per square mile? What about per capita? http://t.co/sDlg6QSdie — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

28. We don’t need parking because we don’t need cars! http://t.co/MghZphRpU7 — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

29. Cheaper cigs are available in NYC too. I’ll show you sometime. http://t.co/GyXC4QdqFS — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

Amending #28. This is the correct response. https://t.co/7WxfBlraUy — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

#30 You guys had the gas shortage even worse than NYC following Sandy. http://t.co/OVLAr2nVyX — John Carney (@carney) July 2, 2013

Worth noting:

Subtext is that @carney commutes from Brooklyn to Englewood Cliffs, and is desperately trying to justify not just moving to Jersey. — Joseph Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 2, 2013

