Walid Chammah is telling people he is leaving Morgan Stanley, according to a person familiar with the matter.



Chammah, who is co-president with James Gorman at the firm, has spoken to associates about his plans to leave. He is one of the highest ranking executives at the investment bank.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley says that Chammah is definitely not leaving the bank.

Chammah, 53, has been with Morgan Stanley since 1993, when he left Chredit Suisse First Boston to become Morgan Stanley’s head of U.S. Debt Capital Markets. In 1996, he was elevated to head the global debt captial markets business. Two years ago, he was named chairman and chief executive officer of the firm’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He was often cited as a possible successor to CEO John Mack. Now that Gorman has been named the next chief of Morgan Stanley, it appears that Chammah has decided to hang up his hat.

