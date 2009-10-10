Twitter Explodes With Obama Peace Prize Mockery

We were wondering what it would take to make the American mockery machinery turn on Barack Obama. And now we know: a random awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize.



Do you think Obama thought it was a practical joke when he got the call this morning?

Anyway, Twitter totally exploded with mockery this morning. Here are some of our favourites.

Yo, Obama, I’m gonna let you finish accepting the Nobel Peace Prize but…>>

