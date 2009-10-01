Treasury Says It Will Release The TARP Payment Data Tomorrow or Friday

The data on dividend and interest payments by TARP banks will be released tomorrow or Friday, a Treasury Department spokeswoman tells us.



Meg Reilly of Treasury told us there has been no policy change regarding the release of the data. She declined to give any reason for the delay.

Earlier we had speculated that perhaps the government was withholding the data because it contained bad news. Guess we’ll find out whether there’s anything to that argument later this week.

