Models On Puma's iPhone App Will Strip As The Market Falls

Here’s an easy win. Puma has launched iPhone app that provides latest market quotes…and stripping models.



Here’s how it works. When the Dow goes up, the models on the iPhone put on their clothes. Puma clothes, of course. When the Dow goes down, they start taking their Puma clothes off. If the market goes down enough, the models strip all the way down.

Well, not quite all the way. The stripping stops when the models are in their Puma “bodywear,” a new line of athletic undergarments the company recently launched.

To hedge their bets in case one market outperforms, they’re providing coverage for the Dow, German DAX, and Aussie ASX. It’s official, we’ve just gone bearish. Dow 1,000!

It’s fascinating that the app seems to have a bearish bias built in. After all, you presumably want to see the model undress. Which means you are rooting for the market to decline.

The app, which was designed by ad agency Droga5 for Puma, is free. You can download it right here.





