Rising Trend Alert: Traders and Bankers Becoming Food Cart People (Video)

A little while back we ran a video about a former New York Stock Exchange floor trader who is now working out of the back of a Mr. Softee truck. It seemed like an interesting and quirky change of pace for a guy once known as the “sniper.”

But we had no idea it was a trend.

Or almost a trend. So far we’ve discovered two examples. And it officially takes three to make it a trend.

In this video, CNBC tells the story of Oleg Voss, a laid-off investment banker who now runs a food cart. He teamed up with a friend to sell schnitzel — thin, breaded cutlets of chicken, pork or fish — on the street of New York City.

Voss tells CNBC he makes about half the salary he made as an investment banker but he loves being an entrepreneur.

Here’s the video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.