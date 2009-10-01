Rising Trend Alert: Traders and Bankers Becoming Food Cart People (Video)

A little while back we ran a video about a former New York Stock Exchange floor trader who is now working out of the back of a Mr. Softee truck. It seemed like an interesting and quirky change of pace for a guy once known as the “sniper.”
But we had no idea it was a trend.
Or almost a trend. So far we’ve discovered two examples. And it officially takes three to make it a trend.
In this video, CNBC tells the story of Oleg Voss, a laid-off investment banker who now runs a food cart. He teamed up with a friend to sell schnitzel — thin, breaded cutlets of chicken, pork or fish — on the street of New York City.
Voss tells CNBC he makes about half the salary he made as an investment banker but he loves being an entrepreneur.
Here’s the video:
