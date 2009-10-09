RenTec's Jim Simons Will Step Down At End Of The Year

Jim Simons announced to employees today that he will retire from his role as Chairman and CEO of Renaissance Technologies, Dealbreaker’s Bess Levin reports.



Simons, one of the most sucessful and legendary hedge fund managers in the world, has said that current co-presidents Peter Brown and Robert Mercer will be named co-CEO’s as of January 1, 2010.

DealBreaker cited “a person familiar with the firm.” Simons will reportedly assume the role of non-executive chairman. Simons will remain the largest shareholder at the fund and will keep “sizable investments in RIEF and RIFF,” DealBreaker writets.

