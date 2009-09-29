Remember Back When The Wall Street Journal Was So Much More Classy?

This should be a good remedy for those of you who think that Rupert Murdoch is somehow destroying the integrity of the Wall Street Journal. This old advertisement, which seems to play on the double meaning of boner as a mistake and the thing you’re already thinking about, was dug up by Mark at Copy Ranter.



Did this ad have the double-entendre it does now back when it was originally printed? We’re not sure. Boner was originally baseball slang for blunder. It didn’t acquire the secondary meaning until the 1950s.

Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to figure out when the ad was published.

In addition to the possibly ahistorical adolescent humour, it’s a big lie. The testimonial is just made up, according to Mark.

