Reader Tells Us He Is Sick Of Our Left-Leaning Political Bias

Here’s our favourite email from today’s inbox:



I am a business person. I run my own small business. I’m always looking for pertinent business news, and I thought your site might provide some interesting business views. However, I’m getting a little tired of your site’s left-leaning “in your face” political views, am removing your site from my favourites, and will no longer be coming to your site. I think you need to decide if you want to be a business site or a political site. Mixing the two the way you do is a *big* turnoff to a business person like myself.

So what do you think? Are we too “left-leaning” in our coverage of business news?

