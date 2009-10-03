Peter Madoff Saw A 114 Million per cent Return On His Investment In The Ponzi Scheme

The Madoff clan was hit with a lawsuit from the court appointed trustee for Madoff’s victims today. The accusations of the trustee are mind-blowing.

Peter Madoff, Brother of Bernie: Accused of improperly receiving over $60 million. In 1995, for example, Peter invested only $14 into his Madoff investment account and withdrew $16,252,004 (Yes, that’s $14, as in “fourteen”). Sometimes he used backdated trades which, in reality, never took place.

Mark Madoff, Eldest Son: Accused of improperly receiving $66,859,311. Mark invested only $745,482 in his Madoff account, and withdrew $18,105,456 prior to December 2008. The trustee also alleges that since 2000, Mark borrowed over $17,000,000 from the ponzi scheme investment fund to buy homes for himself in Greenwich, Connecticut, Manhattan, and Nantucket. That money was never repaid.

Andrew Madof, Younger Son: Accused of improperly receiving $60,644,821. The trustee says he falsified stock transactions that let him withdraw $17,117,566 from investment accounts into which he invested only $912,062. Andrew also received over $11 million from BLMIS to pay for luxury apartments in Manhattan.

Shana Madoff, Peter’s Daughter: Improperly received over $10.6 million in customer funds paid to herself or to entities on her behalf. This amount includes nearly $3,000,000 of BLMIS’s customer funds which were sent to Shana to purchase a home in East Hampton, New York less than one year before Madoff’s arrest.

Here’s the full statement from the Trustee.

Trustee’s Statement on Madoff Family Lawsuit



