Penson: Yep, Taibbi's Video Is Fake

We just finished explaining why the video that purports to show a trader shorting tens of billions of shares of “one of America’s largest financial companies” must be a hoax. Now the clearinghouse that is allegedly used to execute this trade has confirmed that it must be a fake.



“You nailed it – the video is a fake,” a spokesperson told us. “It’s not Penson’s trading system.”

