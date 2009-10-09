Our favourite Derivatives Market Idea Ever: Movie Derivatives.

Think Twilight: New Moon might not be the smash hit everyone expects? Right now all you can do is prognosticate about the box office take to your friends. It’s not publicly traded and there aren’t any easy ways to short the box office.

But that might be about to change. Today the CFTC began seeking comment on an application for futures trading on box office returns.

The MDEX was formed in April 2007 to operate as an electronic exchange for contracts based on movie box office revenues. The idea is to allow movie makers to offload risk to outside investors in exchange for premiums from the returns.

According to MDEX, there will be contracts on a wide range of substantial risks.



Production Risk – The risk that the movie is not produced on schedule or is not produced

at all.

Budget Risk – The risk that the production of the movie exceeds its budget.

Release Schedule Risk – The risk that the movie is not released on time and is late to

market.

Revenue Risk – The risk that the movie underperforms at market, and does not generate

the expected level of revenues.

It will all be done by electronic trading. And, like you, we’re not exactly sure how this stuff will work. But it sounds fun. The MDEX plans to use the Minneapolis Grain Exchange to clear transactions on its markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.