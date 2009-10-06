One Third Of Wall Streeters Expect Bigger Bonuses This Year

That whole ‘death of Wall Street’ was short lived, wasn’t it?



A survey conducted by eFinancialCareers.com found that more than a third of Wall Street finance professionals expect their bonuses to increase for 2009. A full 11 per cent said they expect their bonus will jump by at least 50%.

Bloomberg reports:

About 83 per cent of those polled expect to receive some kind of bonus this year, according to eFinancialCareers, a unit of Dice Holdings Inc. The company conducted the survey from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29.

About 52 per cent of financial-services workers said their firms have changed bonus policies, with 60 per cent saying current payouts have no impact on their risk-taking decisions. About 28 per cent said new policies constrained risk and 12 per cent said they are “emboldened” to take additional risk.

