Nearly Half Of US Households Hit By Job Losses Or Pay Cuts

Nearly half the country has had a pay cut or job loss in the last year, according to a new poll from the Washington Post and ABC News. A shocking 41 per cent say that in the last year someone in their household has had their pay or work hours cut. 20-seven per cent say someone in their home has been laid off or lost their job.



Here’s the chart from ABC News and the Washington Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.