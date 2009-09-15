Maria Bartiromo As Gossip Girl's Vanessa Abrams

Over at Mediaite, Joe Coscarelli has a fun little run down of which media celebrities equate to which characters on Gossip Girl either.



Don’t worry. We’re not sure we get it either.

In fact, we’d like to see the list remade entirely with CNBC anchors. But only one made the list: the Queen Bee of the Money Honeys, Maria Bartiromo.

Here’s how Cascarelli explains it:

There’s nothing like a Brooklyn girl! These two are New York City through and through, with Abrams as the ambitious Gossip Girl outsider, an aspiring director gunning for NYU film school, more interested in handycams than Derek Lam. Bartiromo, an NYU alum, is a CNBC anchor and host of the Wall Street Journal Report with Maria Bartiromo, but doesn’t have the same notoriety as some of her female counterparts. Don’t underestimate either, though — they’re smart, scrappy and seem to ultimately get what they want.

The full list is here.

