Less Than Half Of Americans Think Government Regulation Will Prevent The Next Crisis

Half of Americans don’t think government regulation will avoid another financial crisis. But an even larger percentage–58%–of Americans say they lack confidence in financial sector self-regulatin to avoid the crisis.



In short, most Americans think we’re probably screwed.

Just 49 per cent of Americans express confidence the government will make another financial crisis less likely in the future, according to an ABC News/ Washington Post poll. And just 10 per cent are “very” confident this is happening.



Perhaps most surprisingly, a full 41 per cent say they’re confident our financial institutions themselves will change their business practices to make another meltdown less likely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.