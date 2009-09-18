Jeffrey Epstein Refuses To Answer Questions About His Anatomy (Clip)

Mystery money manager Jeffrey Epstein may have just gone through one of the most awkward and humiliating depositions we’ve ever witnessed.



Epstein, you’ll recall, is said to manage billions for clients whose identities aren’t known. The minimum buy-in for his money management scheme is said to be a billion dollars, which sounds suspicious enough to us that we wondered whether he was running a Ponzi scheme.

He recently served six months of an 18-month sentence for pleading guilty to procuring teenage girls for prostitution. Now he’s facing a civil case from one of the girls he allegedly paid to give him sexually charged massages when she was just 15.

We won’t ruin what happens. But let’s just say you might want to eat your breakfast first. Afterwards eggs might not sound so appealing. (Via Cityfile).



