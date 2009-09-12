It's Raining Foam Outside Of Forbes HQ On 5th Avenue

It is raining foam outside of the building where most of of the editorial staff of Forbes works.



And people are freaking out.

A source tells us emails are flying as staffers try to figure out what’s going on.

“It looks like snow, only it’s not anything that nature could come up with. Where it’s coming from and why remain a mystery. Exploded dry cleaners? Cargo plane dropping mattresses?” Melissa Lafsky of DiscoverMagazine.com, which is also based in the building, writes.

“Is is a 9-11 thing,” one guy on Twitter asked.

Lafsky has discovered that the foam is soap that’s being shot from the building ventilation system or water pipes. The soap was created by men washing roof of 90 Fifth Avenue.

