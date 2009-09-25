How To Use GChat While Your Google Contacts Are Down

Great news!





Even though Gchat is down for many of you because of a problem with Google Contacts, you can still chat with your friends. Here’s how to get your Gchat up and running while it is down on the main site:

Just go to igoogle.com and log in with your gmail password. Look at the series of boxes on the site. Your gchat is probably in far left column. Give it a few moments and it should load your contacts. Start chatting!

One problem you might encounter: if your friends haven’t also signed into gchat through igoogle, they probably won’t be signed in while gchat is down. Forward them this post via email and get them signed in too.

Bonus: Is your gmail down? Here’s how you can read your email anyway.

